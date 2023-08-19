Speak Out: August 19, 2023

Amid speculation that some BJP legislators would join the Congress and Congress leaders also dropping hints about this, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday charged that the Congress leaders are saying so just to divert the attention of people from its "failures".

The minister said that the Congress failed in saving Cauvery river water for Karnataka, in releasing funds for road development and other infrastructure-related works, in acting on "serious corruption charges" and in supplying sufficient electricity to people.

