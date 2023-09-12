Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 12, 2023

Last Updated 12 September 2023, 00:14 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed a "Godhra-like" incident may take place during the "return journey" of the large number of people expected to converge at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from across the nation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

"It is a possibility that the government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration in buses and trucks, and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur," Thackeray said in Jalgaon.

(Published 12 September 2023, 00:14 IST)
