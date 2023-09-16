Speak Out | September 16, 2023

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday alleged that top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had handed over the "agenda of abusing and disrespecting" Sanatan Dharma to their key ally DMK and other partners of the "arrogant" Opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A.



Queries on the row were also posed to Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs, when she reached the Patna airport.



Lekhi said Sanatan Dharma stands for democracy and freedom since its adherents are at liberty to approach the divine in whichever way they feel like. "But this is something the opposition alliance cannot appreciate since it believes in dynasty rule and, hence, is undemocratic."



