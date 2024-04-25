Stop communal games, let police do their job

While the murder of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath in Hubballi was shocking and deserved to be condemned in the strongest terms, the communalisation and politicisation of the issue by the BJP for electoral gains has diverted the people’s and government’s attention from the horrific crime itself to imaginary conspiracies, and therefore that too must be condemned. Neha, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, and who was a student at KLE Technological University, was stabbed to death on April 18, allegedly by her former classmate, Fayaz Khondunaik.

She had reportedly rejected Fayaz’s marriage proposal. The BJP found in this an opportunity to put forward its ‘love jihad’ conspiracy theory. The party also alleged that the ruling Congress was protecting the accused, though he was arrested within hours of the crime. While the police action was swift, the Congress party and the government could have addressed the issue with greater despatch, even as the BJP was using the incident to polarise society on communal lines.

By the time Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to the victim’s father, assuring him of a fair investigation, and transferred the case to the CID, some damage had already been done. Siddaramaiah has also announced that the case will be tried by a special court.