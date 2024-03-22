Taking time off to be alone is empowering

In the Bible, we see Elijah, Moses, John the Baptist and Jesus himself among many others taking time-off to be alone. “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed” (Mark 1:35). The prophets and sages often went up the mountains or the wilderness, those silent places, where they communicated with God. Self-quarantine as often as possible is good, but when coupled with a spiritual focus, we shape-up to understand the deeper meaning of life.