The recent incident involving controversial responses from an AI platform about Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights a critical junction in AI governance. More concerning was that the same platform provided well-moderated responses for similar queries about other global leaders. The announcement by the Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, requiring AI platforms to obtain a permit to operate within India, points to a growing concern over the unchecked proliferation of AI technologies. The manner of the announcement, the later clarification notwithstanding, caused a lot of concern in technology circles. This incident points to the broader, global challenge of ensuring that AI operates within ethical and legal constraints while continuing to innovate and that the government’s approach must be strategic rather than reactionary.