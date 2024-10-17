Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The ball’s in Trudeau’s court

The ball’s in Trudeau’s court

His eagerness to gain political mileage at home at the cost of bilateral relations indicates poor diplomacy

Follow Us :

M J Vinod
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 22:20 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin TrudeauOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us