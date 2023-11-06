The choice is ours

Our burdens become lighter as soon as we face them with patience and determination. This is simple, home-grown truth, yet it is seldom recognised and put into practice. We can grow out of these fears if we introspect and reflect. We can learn that no painful burden that we bear has happened without our acceptance. As Abraham Lincoln puts it, we are all as happy as we want to be. Each of us has the power to be the person we want to be – to feel either pain or joy. The choice is entirely ours!