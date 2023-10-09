The Giving tree

We all are recipients of nature’s limitless kindness but most of us remain unaware of it. A drumstick tree in our backyard is one such case in point. This tree was chopped to pieces over 8 months ago as it was supposedly obstructing someone’s view from the balcony. Looking at its stump that day, I merely wondered whether it will grow back to its original splendor.
My ‘sad’ moments probably lasted a few minutes as I got busy in household chores. The tree or rather the stump stood firmly on terra firma unmindful of man’s egotistic whims and nature’s vagaries. We soon forgot that there was once a ‘giving tree’ in our backyard whose leaves were used to prepare delicious daal, while the nutrient rich drumsticks added an extra zing to the sambar.
The tree, however, did not allow our memory to fade when small leaves started sprouting on its trunk. “Madam, this tree is alive,” squealed my maid in delight. I rushed out of my kitchen to partake in her joy as a wonderful sight awaited my eyes. It appeared that the undersized tree was eager to grow back to its full glory. Weeks rolled into months and after weathering the harsh rays of the sun and torrential rains, the tiny stump transformed into a beautiful tree with drumsticks tenderly hanging from each branch, as if beckoning us to savor it. I was amazed to see this tree had grown taller than our two storied building as if to say, ‘Now you cannot chop me for obstructing your view’.
This ‘giving tree’ has become a cynosure of all eyes in our community. We recently got a yield of over 100 drumsticks which I distributed to all and sundry. ‘Madam, people were so happy to get such fresh drumsticks, everyone received it with a smile,’ my house help remarked.
This reminds me of a quote I read somewhere, ‘Take care of the trees, they will take care of you.’ In my case, we did not bother to take care of it yet the newly born tree bestowed us with pure air, edible leaves, and vegetables. As we sit and enjoy the rich bounty from this tree, elsewhere perhaps dozens of trees are getting felled for no rhyme or reason. Before we put an axe to our greenery, remember that ‘a world without trees is a world without people.’