The Giving tree

The tree, however, did not allow our memory to fade when small leaves started sprouting on its trunk. “Madam, this tree is alive,” squealed my maid in delight. I rushed out of my kitchen to partake in her joy as a wonderful sight awaited my eyes. It appeared that the undersized tree was eager to grow back to its full glory. Weeks rolled into months and after weathering the harsh rays of the sun and torrential rains, the tiny stump transformed into a beautiful tree with drumsticks tenderly hanging from each branch, as if beckoning us to savor it. I was amazed to see this tree had grown taller than our two storied building as if to say, ‘Now you cannot chop me for obstructing your view’.