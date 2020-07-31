Every year millions of Muslims from different parts of the world perform Hajj, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the number of pilgrims has been restricted by concerned authorities.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in our country on August 1, which ends the period of Hajj. Those who do not perform Hajj, celebrate Eid al-Adha at their respective places. This year’s Eid and Hajj celebrations have indeed been very different as they are being observed in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eid, of course, is rooted in congregation and expressions of fraternity. Imams and community leaders have been asked to abide by Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions faithfully throughout celebrations and to be mindful of physical distancing, personal isolation, wearing masks and the use of sanitizer. As the Covid-19 pandemic is raging, such celebrations necessarily have to be subdued.

The message of Eid al-Adha even under the most adverse conditions is one should not despair. Despair and hopelessness can drive a community towards its decline. This Eid al-Adha is being celebrated remembering the sacrifices of Prophet Abraham throughout his life. Prophet Abraham is the patriarch of all Abrahamic religions. Let his blessings shower on all human beings and save us from this dreaded disease.

Eid is a time of a spiritual reawakening and not just a matter of tradition. On this occasion of Eid, we Muslims have to rededicate ourselves to the teachings of our Prophet by putting them into practice individually and collectively. Thus Eid reminds us of universal brotherhood and we must work hard for unity of the nation. Today we live in a materialistic world modern consumerism and mass production has a negative impact on society.

In the age of political instability, racial violence, greed, and materialism, we are not ready to sacrifice anything, it is a time for us to change our mindset and apply the principles of sacrifice into our lives by remembering the sacrifices of Prophet Abraham. The very purpose of performing Eid is a purification of soul and refinement of faith.