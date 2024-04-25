The ‘Modi-fication’ of India is still thrilling markets

The second understanding is that the Indian strongman will not be like the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been forced to give up his push for ultra-low interest rates, but not before his unorthodox policies sparked an inflation crisis. Even during the pandemic, New Delhi stuck to a fairly conservative fiscal stance whose only pro-poor flourish was free food rations. And it did that in the face of an anemic job market that’s still plagued by low-quality work. Young graduates are nine times more likely to to be unemployed than those who can’t read or write.

Yet, Modi is not inclined to take the opposition parties’ bait on expanding the welfare state beyond free food. He would rather face the country’s disillusioned youth than annoy bond vigilantes. Speaking in an election rally this week, Modi said that the Congress Party would “calculate the gold with mothers and sisters,” and redistribute it among Muslims and “infiltrators.” It doesn’t matter that the opposition group has said nothing of that sort. What markets heard is this: The Indian prime minister is so successful at polarizing the majority Hindu vote by playing on its fears, he doesn’t have to pursue profligate — or even populist — fiscal policies to remain popular in the country’s poor, overpopulated north.

It’s reassuring to fixed-income investors who will be raising their paltry exposure to India’s $1.2 trillion public debt as it enters JPMorgan’s global indexes from June. The emergence of a new set of buyers will allow local banks, currently the largest holders of government securities, to offload some of their exposure and put the liquidity at work where there’s greater risk and higher returns.

And that brings us to what Modi will actually do if he does emerge victorious with a sizable majority: a lot of investment, with the help of discretionary incentives and protective trade barriers.

There’s no dearth of balance sheets to execute the prime minister’s vision of Indian growth with Chinese characteristics. Gautam Adani, the tycoon close to Modi, is ready to do everything: ports, airports, electricity, gas, roads, slum redevelopment, metals, drones, ammunition and missiles. And he isn’t alone. The Tata Group wants to be big in everything from aviation to semiconductors, while Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. wants to own 1.4 billion Indians’ digital lives and retail spending. JSW Steel Ltd.’s Sajjan Jindal sees opportunity in electric cars, even as the government lays out the red carpet for Tesla Inc. They are the Big Four in the national team to watch.