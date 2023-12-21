The resource allocation puzzle

States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand share similarities with UP but receive proportionately lower resource allocation ratios. A large 45 per cent of the total weightage is assigned to “income distance” in the resource allocation criterion. The income distance of a state is determined by comparing its average per capita GSDP over three years to that of Haryana, which is considered a prosperous state. This income distance is scaled by the 2011 population of each state. The end result makes income distance a metric that is heavily correlated to the population of 2011. Hence, states with similar “income distance” as that of UP do not get the same resource devolution as UP. The state with the highest population ends up getting an outsized share in resource allocation.