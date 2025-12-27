Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The road to Viksit Bharat runs through Bihar

The road to Viksit Bharat runs through Bihar

A structural shift anchored in jobs, skilling, and governance reform can script the state’s elusive growth story
Santosh Mehrotra
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 19:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBiharOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us