The stellar scientist and his quest for the stars

There is no better way to understand the man than to read Chandrasekhar in his own words. Of the 10 books he wrote, the standout classic -- a must read -- is Truth and Beauty: Aesthetics and Motivations in Science. Published in 1987, it comprises seven brilliant lectures given by Chandrasekhar during his scientific career spanning over 50 years -- the first, titled The Scientist delivered in 1946; and the seventh titled The Aesthetic Base of the General Theory of Relativity, delivered in 1986. Interspersed between these two lectures are other delightful subjects like Shakespeare, Newton, and Beethoven, or patterns of creativity and Beauty and the Quest for Beauty in Science. It is a joy to read, and shows Chandra’s felicity with words. Each of the lectures bear the hallmark of what epitomised his life’s work: precision, thoroughness, lucidity. His was a mind that sought and found beauty and truth. Little wonder that Chandrasekhar concluded his Nobel Prize lecture in the following words: “The mathematical theory of blackholes is a subject of immense complexity; but its study has convinced me of the basic truth of the ancient mottoes -- The simple is the seal of the true, and beauty is the splendour of truth.” Befitting his life’s work, Chandra was an atheist.