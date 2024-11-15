Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The Supreme Being dwells beyond the ‘I’

The Supreme Being dwells beyond the ‘I’

Yama says that the Supreme Being can be realised through Self contemplation - not by looking for it in words or in discourses.

Follow Us :

Sri M
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 00:16 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us