Voters must do what the law can’t

For the uninitiated, according to the 1985 Bill, a ‘defection’ by one-third of the elected members of a political party was considered a ‘merger’ but as per the 2003 amendment, at least two-thirds of the members of a party have to be in favour of a ‘merger’ for it to have validity in the eyes of the law. So, primarily, the anti-defection law does not apply if the defectors account for more than two-thirds of the party they are quitting.