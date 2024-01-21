What if Rama asks if the tenets of ‘Ram Rajya’ are being followed?

Out of every Rs 100 of expenditure, the Modi government spent roughly Rs 18 on welfare for people, leaving out the Covid year spending which was an aberration. In contrast, the Manmohan Singh government spent Rs 21 on welfare. Alternatively, out of every Rs 100, the Modi government increased the share of capital spending to Rs 15 from Rs 12 that the Manmohan Singh government spent. Putatively, the Modi government transferred Rs 3 out of every Rs 100 from welfare to capital spending. Spending on big infrastructure projects essentially implies government contracts for rich corporates. Neo-liberal economists may argue that such capital expenditure is more efficient than ‘leaky’ welfare schemes. But efficiency invariably tugs at equity. Rama, as per Valmiki’s Ramayana, may have chosen equity over efficiency, especially at a time when disparities are already wide and widening ever more. Further, the Modi government reduced expenditure on Defence from Rs 17 to Rs 16 out of every Rs 100 spent.