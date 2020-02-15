Where foreign tourists should be going...but aren't

Surprise, surprise -- contrary to popular belief, foreign tourists don't prefer visiting Kerala or Goa. According to the recently released results of the Finance Ministry's Economic Survey 2020, Tamil Nadu, once again, received the highest number of foreign tourists in a year, followed by Maharashtra. Yet, congratulations aren't really in order. The results are perplexing and deceptive. Way more foreigners can be seen frequenting the beaches of Goa and the backwaters of Kerala than the temples of Tamil Nadu. The mystery is solved upon digging deeper into the detail. Most of the "foreign tourists" are actually from the large Tamil diaspora in foreign countries. They can't be classed as true tourists.

The reality is that Tamil Nadu is widely overlooked by other foreign tourists in favour of India's iconic states. It's not hard to figure out why. Just compare the websites and promotional campaigns of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Tourism's website is in dire need of a makeover. Its design is outdated and cumbersome to navigate. Essential information, such as ticket prices, is buried or old. Festival dates aren't provided.

Maharashtra Tourism shouldn't be admired for its success in attracting foreign tourists, based on the Economic Survey results, either. Its website, while superficially more appealing, lacks the same essential information. The events page hasn't been updated since 2016! A lot of foreigners fly into Mumbai because the city is one of the main entry points into India, but that doesn't mean they continue on to other places in the state. Maharashtra Tourism has been notoriously apathetic in harnessing its potential, with historic forts lying decrepit and basic civic amenities absent at many monuments.

The Konkan Coast could be a popular alternative to Goa. It's lined with stunning pristine beaches, but they aren't set up to cater to foreign tourists. Nashik is India's main wine region, so I'd expect to find a listing of the top vineyards and what they offer on Maharashtra Tourism's website, but there is none.

The recently announced tourism budget for 2020 has a commendable focus on heritage sites and museums. Is it going to address the main issues faced by foreign tourists though? Access to (clean) toilets, irritating harassment, and destinations that don't live up to how they're portrayed in promotional material are all ongoing concerns. Once again, Kerala Tourism is proactive in this area, with toilet mapping and other innovative tools for tourists. However, it's Tamil Nadu that has an untapped edge over many other states in India, and which as a priority should be leveraged.

I admit, it was a long time before I explored Tamil Nadu. I wasn't familiar with the state's attractions, and the tourism department's website was hardly inspiring. When I finally got around to going there, I was really surprised not only by Tamil Nadu's tremendous heritage but also by how hassle-free it is for a female to travel solo. Within a few days, I'd unexpectedly let my guard down. I wasn't pestered by leery guys or selfie-seekers, rather people asked me to take photos of them. Women were present in domains usually dominated by men, such as at roadside chai stalls. And, it was so easy and inexpensive to travel from town to town comfortably by local bus.

Foreign females should be flocking to Tamil Nadu to ease themselves into India. Instead, they usually get a rude awakening in North India or head up the coast from Kerala if visiting South India, skipping Tamil Nadu entirely. Hopefully, in the future, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will direct more attention towards tourism promotion, and the high foreign tourist numbers in these states will reflect an increase in true foreign tourism. As of now, the numbers in the Economic Survey take credit away from states such as Kerala, which are actually putting in the greatest effort to draw foreign tourists and succeeding.