Why are Indians going to fight Russia’s war?

In late 2023, Russian observers were bewildered by the rush of Indians to Moscow. Normally, not more than a handful visit the country that is under the sway of extreme Tundra winter and is buried deep under snow during that time of the year. Something seemed to have changed after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and the war had gone on, contrary to Vladimir Putin’s expectation of a swift victory, for nearly two years and seemed like it would go on for some time to come.

All attempts of the Russians to get Indian workers to their numbingly cold country in the past had failed. But suddenly, “I saw more Indians doing odd jobs, like working on the roads, than ever before”, observed an Indian businessman who travels to Russia regularly. They were not just working on the roads but doing far more.