Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Why does Rahul Gandhi’s call for inclusive governance not apply to Revanth Reddy?

Why does Rahul Gandhi’s call for inclusive governance not apply to Revanth Reddy?

While Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal advocate for greater representation of marginalised communities, the situation in Telangana leaves a great deal to be desired.

Follow Us :

G Kiran Kumar
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:02 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTelanganaOpinionA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us