Will climate action be voted out for now?

The WEF report also found that extreme weather conditions were the top risk that respondents chose in the WEF’s Global Risks Perception Survey 2023–2024 (GRPS). Respondents were asked to select up to five risks in 2024, and the top risk selected was extreme weather (66 per cent), followed by AI-generated misinformation and disinformation (53 per cent), and societal and/or political polarisation (46 per cent). Then came the cost-of-living crisis (42 per cent), and cyberattacks (39 per cent). Disrupted supply chains for food were listed at 18 per cent, and disrupted supply chains for energy were listed at 14 per cent.