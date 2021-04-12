Diabetes drug Farxiga fails Covid-19 study: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in Covid-19 study

arxiga was given over 30 days in a global trial of 1,250 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, in addition to the local standard of care

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 12 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 17:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

AstraZeneca said on Monday primary data from a late-stage study to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with Covid-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.

The British drugmaker said Farxiga did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients.

Also Read | AstraZeneca says it had positive meeting with EU over vaccine row

Farxiga was given over 30 days in a global trial of 1,250 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, in addition to the local standard of care.

Patients in the trial also had a medical history of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and heart failure, type-2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

AstraZeneca said the safety and tolerability profile for Farxiga at 30 days in the trial was consistent with established safety profile of the medicine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Diabetes

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 