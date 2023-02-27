Pixxel's 1st images from its hyper-spectral satellites

Bengaluru: Pixxel releases first images from its hyper-spectral satellites

Pixxel has launched three pathfinder missions into orbit including Shakuntala and Anand.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru ,
  • Feb 27 2023, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 23:12 ist
The image of Krishna River Delta and of Saloum River Delta, Senegal released by Pixxel . Credit: PTI Photo

Bengaluru-based space data start-up Pixxel on Monday unveiled the first-ever set of images from its hyper-spectral pathfinder satellites.

The images,  released as part of its First Light campaign, capture intricate details of the land and water features of regions such as Krishna River Delta (India), Palm Islands (Dubai), Super pit (Australia), Saloum River Delta (Senegal), Granny Smith Gold mine (Australia) and Brockman (Australia).

"The images will help unearth unseen problems that are invisible to satellites in orbit today and enable sectors to make more informed and evidence-backed decisions related to global phenomena," Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel said.

Capable of detection, identification and quantification of surface materials as well as biological and chemical processes, these images highlight specific factors such as soil types, mountain ranges, bare lands, gold mines, reservoirs, agricultural farms, delta regions and urban settlements among others.

"With the launch of the recent 10m Shakuntala satellite, Pixxel now has the highest resolution hyper-spectral capacity that we're beaming down and sharing with our customers," Ahmed said.

Pixxel has launched three pathfinder missions into orbit including Shakuntala and Anand.

The images were released ahead of the company's upcoming constellation of 24 satellites, scheduled for launch in 2024-25.

Pixxel has already signed partnerships with several organisations across the globe, including Australian agritech firm - DataFarming, Australian-British mining MNC - Rio Tinto, Columbia's Procalculo and Geospatial specialist company - Geoimage.

By leveraging the unique capabilities of hyperspectral imaging, Pixxel will be able to provide a comprehensive view of the earth, helping to create a better and more sustainable future for the planet, Ahmed said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satellites
Bengaluru
Science and Environment

What's Brewing

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

 