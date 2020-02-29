Coronavirus Live Tracker: All you need to know about Covid-19

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was first reported in Wuhan, China. It has now spread to a number of countries around the world. Here is a low-down on all you need to know about the Coronavirus.

What is Coronavirus? How did it start?

The source of coronavirus is believed to be a market in Wuhan, China, where birds and animals are sold. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause diseases in animals and seven of the family have spread to humans, causing the coronavirus outbreak.

About 2,924 deaths have been reported so far, with China accounting for 2,727 as of February 29. The total number of coronavirus cases reported so far stands at 85,406 and the tally of coronavirus recovery cases is at 39,590.

Based on what is known about similar coronaviruses, experts say that the new outbreak of the virus, named COVID-19, is mainly spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing. Contact with fecal matter from an infected person may also transmit the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it may be possible for a person to become infected by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.

How long can coronavirus survive

An analysis of 22 earlier studies of similar coronaviruses, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) published online in February in the Journal of Hospital Infection, concluded that human coronaviruses can remain infectious on inanimate surfaces for up to nine days at room temperature. However, they can quickly be rendered inactive using common disinfectants, and may also dissipate at higher temperatures, the authors wrote. It is not yet clear, however, whether the new coronavirus behaves in a similar way.

