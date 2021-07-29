Covid study finds 'top 5' symptoms in vaccinated people

During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, people were going by certain indicators, such as having a dry cough or fever, to get tested for the virus.

However, many have been fully vaccinated by now, and may be wondering what symptoms to watch for if they suspect they have Covid.

A recent study (Zoe Covid Symptom Study) found that Covid symptoms have apparently changed.

The study found that for UK residents, headaches and runny noses were the most common Covid symptom now, a change possibly brought forth by the Delta variant which is dominant there.

The Delta variant was first observed in India.

The revised ‘top 5’ indicators to watch out for in vaccinated people are:

1. A headache

2. Runny nose

3. Sneezing

4. Sore throat

5. Loss of smell

It is tricky because some of these symptoms overlap with a common cold too, so it is best to get tested if any of them surface.

Since loss of smell is not generally associated with mild common illnesses, it remains a major indicator of a person being Covid-positive, irrespective of whether or not they have taken the jab.

If unvaccinated, be on the look-out for a headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell.

The Zoe app has been collecting information from the people of UK and relaying important information and conducting research on Covid-19.