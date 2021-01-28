Glenmark gets USFDA nod for central nervous system drug

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for central nervous system stimulant drug

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 168 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 43 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 12:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for central nervous system stimulant drug Amphetamine Sulfate tablets.

The approved product is a generic version of Evekeo tablets of Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Amphetamine Sulfate tablets USP in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, it said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending November 2020, Glenmark said Evekeo Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $21.5 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 168 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 43 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.44 per cent lower at Rs 478.50 apiece on BSE.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Glenmark
USFDA
BSE

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 