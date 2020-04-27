J B Chemicals gets USFDA nod to market epilepsy drug

J B Chemicals gets USFDA nod to market generic epilepsy drug

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 27 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 15:13 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Carbamazepine extended release tablets used in the treatment of epilepsy.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Carbamazepine extended release tablets in strengths of USP 100 mg, 200 mg and 400 mg, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is indicated for treatment of epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia and is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals' Tegretol XR tablets.

"The company plans to commercialise this product in third quarter of this financial year and is expected to boost the company's US sales," J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said.

As per IQVIA data, US sales of the product stood at around USD 128 million.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
epilepsy
Drug
pharmaceutical company
pharmaceuticals

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Questions loom large for Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19: Questions loom large for Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19: The tale of Meghalaya's unsung heroes

COVID-19: The tale of Meghalaya's unsung heroes

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

 