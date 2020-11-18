No firm evidence of food trade spreading coronavirus: FAO

There is no significant evidence of coronavirus being spread through food trade and such reports "need to be minimised", Maximo Torero Cullen, chief economist of the United Nations food and agriculture agency, said on Wednesday.
The FAO has previously said it does not see food production in supplier countries as a source of the novel coronavirus, he told the Global Grain conference.
China says it has found the virus on the packaging of products from 20 countries but foreign officials say the lack of evidence produced by authorities means it is damaging trade.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world
Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?
In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines
More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades
Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to
Will small rockets finally lift off?
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s