Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron, says developer

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defence against serious symptoms and hospitalisations caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.
When used as a booster shot, Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.
The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80 per cent.
RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" (VNA) against Omicron.
Russia's health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.
