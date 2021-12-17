'Sputnik V provides strong defence against Omicron'

Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron, says developer

The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80%

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 17 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 18:39 ist
A healthcare worker shows a vial with Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defence against serious symptoms and hospitalisations caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.

When used as a booster shot, Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.

The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80 per cent.

RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" (VNA) against Omicron.

Russia's health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V
Omicron

