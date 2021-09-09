World's largest plant capturing CO2 from air starts up in Iceland

The world's largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turning it into rock started running on Wednesday, the companies behind the plant said.
The plant, named Orca, after the Icelandic word "orka" meaning "energy", consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes, similar in appearance to the containers used for maritime transport.
Constructed by Switzerland's Climeworks and Iceland's Carbfix, when operating at capacity the plant will draw 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the air every year, according to the companies.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), that equates to the emissions from about 870 cars.
To collect the carbon dioxide, the plant uses fans to draw air into a collector, which has a filter material inside.
Once the filter material is filled with CO2, the collector is closed and the temperature is raised to release the CO2 from the material after which the highly concentrated gas can be collected.
The CO2 is then mixed with the water before being injected at a depth of 1,000 metres into the nearby basalt rock where it is petrified.
Proponents of so called carbon capture and storage (CCS) believe these technologies can become a major tool in the fight against climate change.
Critics however argue that the technology is still prohibitively expensive and might take decades to operate at scale.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues
Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report
Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears
Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US
A look at India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad
Paris attacker in court in historic Bataclan trial
IRCTC to launch India's first cruise liner from Sept 18
What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan
When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole
El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start