170-strong bison herd can store CO2 emissions equivalent to 43K US cars: Climate crisis study

A herd of 170 bison could help in reducing the impact of climate change by storing CO2 emissions equivalent to removing 43,000 US cars from the streets for a year, a new research has found. The herd of European Bison in question has been reintroduced to Romania’s Țarcu mountains after the disappearance of the species from Romania more than 200 years ago.

As per a report by The Guardian, the latest research, which has not been peer-reviewed, states that the bison herd grazing in an area of 50 sq km in the southern Carpathian mountains was found to potentially capture an additional 54,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Interestingly, if the herd is removed from the picture, the carbon emissions into the environment would be 9.8 times more. However, the researchers have noted that the 9.8 figure could be 55% higher or lower.