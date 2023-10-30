A rub and a click to smart-check your fish

The team comprising Chaithra KP, Prasiddha Nagarajan, and Vinod TP used the simpler rub-coating method to bring out the anthocyanins (halochromic materials present in red cabbage) onto the paper, without extracting the compounds from the vegetable. By rubbing red cabbage on paper, they created a colorimetric interface that displayed a visible colour change when it was used to assess the quality of the fish — from purple (fresh) to blue (spoiling) and then to blue-green (spoiled). These colour changes correspond to the total volatile basic nitrogen (TVB-N) and pH changes.