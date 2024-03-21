IISc study backs swarms of drones to fight forest fires

Bengaluru: As destructive wildfires emerge as a serious global threat, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have proposed multiple swarms of drones as a solution to tackle these natural disasters.

A team led by Suresh Sundaram, Professor in IISc’s Department of Aerospace Engineering, has envisioned the use of coordinated multi-swarm drones, to swoop in and quell forest fires. “By the time somebody identifies and reports a fire, it has already started spreading and cannot be put out with one drone. You need to have a swarm of drones. A swarm that can communicate with each other,” Prof Sundaram said.

The swarm-based search algorithm developed by the team is key to controlling the drones’ behaviour, IISc said. It would allow the swarm to communicate with each other and make independent decisions.

A swarm, comprising drones with cameras, thermal and infrared sensors, and temperature detectors, could be sent in to spot the fire. After discovering the fire, the drone closest to it becomes the swarm’s centre and attracts others towards it. Each drone will have autonomy to calculate the fire’s size and potential spread, and decide how many drones are needed to quench the fire.