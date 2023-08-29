ISRO Aditya-L1 solar mission launch: When and where to watch

Fresh off Chandrayaan-3's success in landing near the South Pole of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning the launch of Aditya-L1.
The mission is intended to study the Sun and will be the first Indian space-based observatory to do so.
The spacecraft will be launched using the PSLV-C57 rocket.
When is the Aditya-L1 solar mission launch?
The launch is at 11:50 am (IST) on September 2, and the spacecraft will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Where to watch the Aditya-L1 solar mission launch?
The Aditya-L1 launch can be seen from ISRO's launch view gallery, the national space agency said on X (formerly Twitter).
The registration link was provided as well, and the process was slated to be enabled from August 29, 12 pm.
While ISRO has not provided online streaming links for the upcoming solar mission yet, one can expect the space agency to remain true to its pattern in past launches and livestream the event on its official platforms.
ISRO plans to place the spacecraft on a halo orbit around L1, which is the first Lagrange point of the sun-earth system. The spacecraft will remain in position here since the gravitational forces of the two large bodies will cancel each other out, making the vessel move along with them.
This positioning will not only offer an unblocked view of the sun, but also reduce overall fuel consumption.
The mission will carry seven payloads that will observe the Sun’s photosphere (its visible surface), corona (its outermost layer), and chromosphere (the atmospheric layer in between).
The ISRO mission gains significance since earth-based instruments cannot detect many radiations from the Sun, making it impossible to conduct studies based on such radiations.
(With PTI inputs)