Reach for the Stars

Returning home late one evening after a parent-teacher meeting, Miss Shirin Kotwal spotted a scruffy, young boy seated beneath the lone, dim street lamp that lit the narrow lane leading to her house. He was busy scribbling away in a notebook that lay in his lap.
She stopped and asked him what he was doing out here so late at night. “I’m trying to finish my homework ma’am. We don’t have electricity at home”, he replied. “Why don’t you do your home-work earlier whilst there’s still light?” asked the school teacher. “I can only do it once I’ve finished my work as a delivery boy at Ramnikbhai’s shop,” the lad answered.
The fact that the boy had to work as well, struck a chord with Miss Kotwal. “You’re too young to be working,” she said with a frown, “What do your parents do?”
“My dad passed away two years ago and mum works as a maid in that building,” he said pointing to an apartment building across the road. “Last year I was barred from taking my school examinations, as my mother could not afford to pay the school fees on time. That’s when I decided that I would try and pay my own fees but I won’t drop out of school”, said the boy firmly.
“What’s your name beta?” Miss Kotwal asked, impressed by the boy’s dedication and determination to get a good education. “Chandru,” said the lad. “Ask your mother to come and see me tomorrow evening. I live in that house at the end of the road,” she said pointing at it.
The next day, Chandru’s mum Arti arrived at Miss Kotwal’s doorstep. She was surprised when Miss Kotwal offered her a full-time job on the condition that Chandru wouldn’t be sent to work. She assured Arti that she would get Chandru admitted into the school she worked at and would pay his fees. Arti and Chandru could stay in the small outhouse in her compound. Arti accepted the job gratefully.
Chandru was a bright and diligent student and made Miss Kotwal proud. She helped him when he struggled with English and inspired him to work hard to achieve his dreams.
On finishing school, Chandru got a scholarship to engineering college and excelled there. Fascinated by the field of propulsion, he wrote and published a paper on it. The people at NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration) were so impressed by his research that they offered him a job.
Chandru was elated. As a young boy he used to gaze at the twinkling stars and dream of going to space and now his dreams were taking flight — he had landed his dream job. Chandru’s hard work paid dividends and after several promotions he was able to buy his mother a small apartment of her own.
Chandru was an integral part of the Mars Mission team. The success of the mission brought joy not only to the NASA team but was lauded worldwide.
Chandru’s success story was featured in several magazines. He was felicitated by his old school and asked to speak to the graduating class at their covocation.
He began by saying, “Life is a journey and so is success. Even if you fail, don’t lose hope that things might be different one day. Stay optimistic, hopeful and focused,” he advised.
“Hard work and perseverance pay. I had a very special teacher who believed in me and showed me the way,” he said smiling and pointing at Miss Kotwal beaming proudly at him in the audience.
“She taught me that a good education, kindness and a helping hand can take someone a long way and so I too would like to extend a hand to bright, underprivileged children like myself and encourage them to reach for the stars by funding a scholarship called ‘Reach for the Stars’. Always remember:
When you dare to dream of a brighter future, don’t let the thought go
For dreams are the tiny seeds from which beautiful tomorrows grow.”