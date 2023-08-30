The blue supermoon: A gem in the night sky

Supermoons are generally seen every three or four months. This one will be the third this year and the second this August. Blue moons, on the other hand, only happen every two or three years (hence the phrase “once in a blue moon”). Blue supermoons are even rarer, occurring once every 10 years or so. The last one was in 2018 during a lunar eclipse, and the next blue supermoons will occur as a pair in 2037.