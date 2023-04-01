Speak Out: April 1, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the history of India's freedom struggle was confined to one family but Prime Minister Narendra Modi put an end to it by "immortalising" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Ram Temple issue was stuck "since the time of Babur", but just after the Supreme Court order, the prime minister did Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. Shah said Lord Ram will be in his grand temple by next year's Ram Navami.

Read more