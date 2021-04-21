Speak Out - April 21 2021

Speak Out - April 21, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2021, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 05:49 ist

Ruling out lockdown as a solution to the resurgent second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while all efforts to save life are being taken, the attempt is also to ensure a minimum adverse impact on livelihood and economy.

Narendra Modi
Speak Out
Coronavirus
COVID-19

