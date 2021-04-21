Speak Out - April 21, 2021

Ruling out lockdown as a solution to the resurgent second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while all efforts to save life are being taken, the attempt is also to ensure a minimum adverse impact on livelihood and economy.
Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush
Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'
'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'