Speak Out: April 21, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Apr 21 2022, 02:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 02:38 ist

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had "Jinnah's DNA", looked at every issue from a "Hindu versus Muslim angle" and believed in "no law except the Sharia".

