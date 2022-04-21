Speak Out: April 21, 2022

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had "Jinnah's DNA", looked at every issue from a "Hindu versus Muslim angle" and believed in "no law except the Sharia".
