Speak Out - April 24, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 strategy meeting with Chief Ministers of states with the highest number of coronavirus cases began on a discordant note with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal going public with his remarks in the meeting in which he flagged the acute oxygen crisis in Delhi hospitals and asked whether the two crore people of Delhi will not get oxygen because the capital has no oxygen plant.
