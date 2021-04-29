Speak Out - April 29, 2021

Speak Out - April 29, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2021, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 03:28 ist

In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka government, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has come under scathing criticism for allegedly asking a farmer to "go die", forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to express regret on his colleague's behalf.

