Speak Out: August 11, 2021

Speak Out: August 11, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2021, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 05:14 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there is no confusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation and that he would talk to all those who have issues and will resolve it.

Amid simmering discontent within the party with several Ministerial aspirants not making it to the cabinet and some of those who have made it, being unhappy over the portfolios allocated to them, the Chief Minister pointed out that the cabinet exercise has been carried in a "special circumstance".

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Bengalureans trusted neighbours during Covid lockdown

Bengalureans trusted neighbours during Covid lockdown

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

 