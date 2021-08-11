Speak Out: August 11, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there is no confusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation and that he would talk to all those who have issues and will resolve it.

Amid simmering discontent within the party with several Ministerial aspirants not making it to the cabinet and some of those who have made it, being unhappy over the portfolios allocated to them, the Chief Minister pointed out that the cabinet exercise has been carried in a "special circumstance".

