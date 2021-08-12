Speak Out: August 12, 2021

Speak Out: August 12, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 05:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 05:05 ist

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has ruled out an alliance with BJP saying that they are two sides of a river that do not meet. 

Speak Out
Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP
Indian Politics

