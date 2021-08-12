Speak Out: August 12, 2021

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has ruled out an alliance with BJP saying that they are two sides of a river that do not meet.
UP में @BJP4India के साथ जाने का तो सवाल ही नहीं पैदा होता, समंदर के दो किनारे एक नहीं हो सकते - बैरिस्टर @asadowaisi https://t.co/tp4Agb7Oax
— AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 11, 2021
