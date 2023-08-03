Speak Out: August 3, 2023

Newly appointed BJP national secretary Anil Antony met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

"Called on H’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji today at Parliament House. Could discuss many of the pressing issues concerning the public especially the youth in Kerala", Antony tweeted.

The former Congress leader, who is also the son of former union minister A K Antony added, "India is safer and more secure than anytime in the past during the current government’s tenure led by H’ble PM Sri. @narendramodi ji."

