Speak Out: August 6, 2022

Hitting out at the Congress, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said truth will not turn into a lie even if those indulging in corruption hit the streets from Parliament.
Hitting out at the Gandhis, Thakur alleged that those accused of corruption were rallying help from others to hide their wrongdoings.
“Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji, please don’t play such games, allow the investigation agencies to do their work,” Thakur said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'
At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history
How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices
Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today
Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro
Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama