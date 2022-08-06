Speak Out: August 6, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2022, 07:08 ist
  Aug 06 2022

Hitting out at the Congress, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said truth will not turn into a lie even if those indulging in corruption hit the streets from Parliament.

Hitting out at the Gandhis, Thakur alleged that those accused of corruption were rallying help from others to hide their wrongdoings.

“Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji, please don’t play such games, allow the investigation agencies to do their work,” Thakur said.

