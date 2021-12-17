Speak Out: December 17, 2021

Speak Out: December 17, 2021

  Dec 17 2021
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 04:24 ist

Opposition stepped up pressure on the government for the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra inside and outside Parliament with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the MPs disrupting the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, even as the government on Thursday remained non-committal on his resignation.

