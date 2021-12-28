Speak Out: December 28, 2021

Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday withdrew statements that he said created “an avoidable controversy”.
"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya said in a tweet.
The BJP Yuva Morcha president, however, did not specify which statement he is withdrawing from his hour-long speech.
