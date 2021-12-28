Speak Out: December 28, 2021

Speak Out: December 28, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 28 2021, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 06:04 ist

Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday withdrew statements that he said created “an avoidable controversy”.

"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya said in a tweet.

The BJP Yuva Morcha president, however, did not specify which statement he is withdrawing from his hour-long speech.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Tejasvi Surya
Indian Politics
Religious conversion

What's Brewing

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 