Speak Out: January 18, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2021, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 07:43 ist

BJP MP Manoj Kotak has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban web series Tandav, according to news agency ANI. "It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments," he writes. 

Taking cognizance of complaints that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in web series Tandav, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue.

 

