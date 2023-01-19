Speak Out: January 19, 2023

Talking about Subhash Chnadra Bose, Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged the freedom fighter who led the Indian National Army (INA) was "forgotten" after independence.
"After independence, successive governments tried to wipe away Netaji. His contribution was never mentioned. I don't even want to talk about what was there in textbooks which even called Bhagat Singh ji extremist," Thakur said.
