Speak Out: January 19, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 19 2023, 05:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 05:36 ist

Talking about Subhash Chnadra Bose, Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged the freedom fighter who led the Indian National Army (INA) was "forgotten" after independence.

"After independence, successive governments tried to wipe away Netaji. His contribution was never mentioned. I don't even want to talk about what was there in textbooks which even called Bhagat Singh ji extremist," Thakur said.

Speak Out
Anurag Thakur
BJP
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

