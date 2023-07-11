Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2023, 03:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 03:29 ist

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and apprised him about the violence in the state during the panchayat elections two days back, sources said.

"The darkest hour is just before the dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is if winter comes, can spring be far behind. Good will happen in the days to come," the governor told reporters when asked what transpired in the meeting.

 

